SAN LUIS, Ariz. - The city of San Luis, Ariz., joined the request of its counterpart in the south of the border that 24-hour operations be resumed at the crossing into Mexico.
Mayor Gerardo Sánchez said that after a meeting on Dec. 1, he signed a request to the Mexican Customs Administration to end the closure of the border crossing, which is implemented nightly at 10 p.m.
“We have to try to push this issue from all sides, because it is very important for the economy. You can already see people sleeping on the sidewalks, they are Mexican citizens who tried to cross at night and found that the border is closed,” the mayor said.
The previous week the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, Santos González Yescas, announced his formal request to the federal government for the reestablishment of the 24-hour border crossing, ending the night closure that was implemented April 20, 2020, to mitigate the advance of the pandemic.
Sánchez said that the same request was presented to the administrator of the Mexican Customs of San Luis Rio Colorado in a meeting on Dec. 1 and that same day the letter was prepared with the formal request to the Mexican federal agency.
"The biggest argument we have is that they are people who are working more than 10 or 12 hours, so they can't get back on time and they stay here, they sleep on the streets because they have nowhere to sleep," he said.
"Most of these people are residents of Mexico with work permits, 70 or 80 percent of those who cross are farm workers," added Sánchez.
The municipality said that they are awaiting a response to the request and added that nearby merchants are already beginning to express their concern about the presence of workers who sleep in the area.
"The economy will not be able to grow if the two customs are not open 24 hours a day," he stressed.
Although the local administrator of the Mexican Customs, Juventino Hernández, has told local media that the 24-hour crossing would be restored according to the demand and the availability of personnel, no other level of customs authority has confirmed the response to the aforementioned requests.