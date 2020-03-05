SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Substance abuse and prevention will be the topics of a public forum hosted March 12 by the San Luis Library.
Family therapists and officials of the San Luis Police Department will be among the speakers at the forum slated to begin at 5 p.m. at the library located at 1075 N. Sixth Ave.
Carmen Spaniard, Hispanic outreach coordinator for the library, said the forum aims to provide tools to parents and residents in the city to tackle a problem that is common everywhere.
“We know there is a problem of substance abuse that is not only local, but a national and international one, and we see the need for a forum that is centered on prevention,” she said. “Fortunately we have the voluntary participation of a therapist and the availability of the police department to come to speak on the issue. Now we are waiting for the people to respond by attending the forum.”
Paulina Sanchez, a family, child and marriage therapist who practices in Yuma, will open the forum by speaking about strategies and ideas that can be applied in the home to prevent substance abuse among youth. She will also talk about resources available in the community to help families with substance abuse problems.
Sgt. Damien Miller of the San Luis Police Department will provide statistics about the incidence of abuse in the community.
“Apart from providing strategies so people know how to prevent the problem, we believe it is important to see how the situation is at the local level,” Spaniard said. “We decided to do this as a community forum to open it up to the participation of the community. Prevention has to involve all of us in the community.
For more information about the forum, call the library at 928-627-8344.