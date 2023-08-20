SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council is looking at taking on nearly $15.1 million in debt to finance improvements to the city’s sewage treatment and water distribution systems.

The council voted unanimously recently to prepare applications to the Arizona Water Infrastructure Authority for two loans to repair and expand the systems. The applications will be subject to a final vote of approval by the council before being submitted to the state agency.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you