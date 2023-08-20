SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council is looking at taking on nearly $15.1 million in debt to finance improvements to the city’s sewage treatment and water distribution systems.
The council voted unanimously recently to prepare applications to the Arizona Water Infrastructure Authority for two loans to repair and expand the systems. The applications will be subject to a final vote of approval by the council before being submitted to the state agency.
Mayor Nieves Riedel said the loans are essential because the city lacks enough of its own funds to make upgrades needed to serve the city’s growth.
“Finally with (utility rate increases previously approved by the council) we are no longer operating in the red in providing those services and we are no longer subsidizing them,” Riedel said, “and the city now can qualify for these types of loans. There is no other way to do the projects other than seeking those loans, because with the revenues that we have, we can almost say we live day to day.”
But Riedel said that the loans would cover only a portion of the costs of upgrades to the systems. Needed improvements to the sewage plant on the city’s west side alone exceed more than $40 million in costs.
“That plant has been working at nearly capacity for years,” Riedel said. “If we don’t expand it soon, it could stop working and leave us without sewer service on the west side of the city.”
The city also needs to upgrade water wells and boost the output of its potable water treatment plant, city officials said.