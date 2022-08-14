SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City Hall is allocating another $870,000 to its pay plan to make employees’ salaries more competitive with their counterparts in other cities.
The city is not increasing employees’ pay at an across-the-board percentage, but rather giving larger increases to those workers who have more time in their positions or whose pay rates were recommended for increase by a consultant.
Employees who have worked for the city for more than a year could see their pay raised by between 2% and 12%, based on their longevity and based on the recommended pay ranges for their positions.
Employees with more than a year of service whose pay is more than the recommended rate will see a 1.5% increase.
Probationary and recently promoted or reclassified employees will not see increases unless their pay falls below the minimum recommended ranges.
Beyond individual salary adjustments made for employee longevity, the city is capping increases at $2 per hour for any employee.
The San Luis City Council recently approved the adjustments in July and then adopted the per-hour cap in a followup vote this month. The increases take effect in the fiscal year that began July 1.
Acting City Administrator Louis Galaviz said City Hall has been working over the past three years on a plan to adjust salaries to make employees’ pay more competitive with that of their counterparts in other cities.
Above all, he said, the raises should help San Luis be more competitive with other cities in recruiting and retaining police officers, firefighters and public works employees.