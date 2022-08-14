SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City Hall is allocating another $870,000 to its pay plan to make employees’ salaries more competitive with their counterparts in other cities.

The city is not increasing employees’ pay at an across-the-board percentage, but rather giving larger increases to those workers who have more time in their positions or whose pay rates were recommended for increase by a consultant.

