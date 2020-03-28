Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents stopped a San Luis resident traveling with $52,000 worth of methamphetamine on Tuesday evening.
Wellton Station agents working in Dome Valley noticed an SUV traveling through a common drug smuggling route. When agents stopped the vehicle, they conducted a search with a canine, who alerted them to the 22 packages of meth stashed in the rear quarter panel.
The driver was a 31-year-old male from San Luis, who was arrested on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance.