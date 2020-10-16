A 35-year-old San Luis man has been charged with multiple felony offenses for allegedly repeatedly molesting a 13-year-old girl two years ago.
When Victor Rodriguez Jr. was seen in San Luis Justice Court on Wednesday, he was informed that a criminal comp0laint had been filed against him, charging him with six counts of molestation of a child per domestic violence.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.
A court-appointed attorney has also been assigned to represent him..
Lt. Marco Santana of the San Luis Police Department, said Rodriguez was arrested without incident at his home on Sunday
Santana also stated that the molestations happened in 2018 and the victim is now 15-years-old.
“She is the only victim we are aware of,” Lt. Santana said.
Rodriguez was also initially booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of molestation of a child and two counts of indecent exposure.
No complaints were filed against Rodriguez for those offenses, however.
