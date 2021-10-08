The San Luis man who allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl pled guilty to two amended counts of attempted molestation of a child in a plea offer in which he will receive a prison sentence for one of the charges and lifetime probation on the other.
In doing so, Victor Rodriguez Jr., who appeared in custody at the hearing with his attorney, changed his previously not guilty pleas Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court before Superior Court Roger Nelson
In return for his guilty plea, six counts of molestation of a child per domestic violence against him were dismissed. Rodriguez remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
During the hearing Judge Nelson explained to Rodriguez that under the terms of the plea offer he would be sentenced to an aggravated prison term of 15 years for one of the offenses and lifetime probation for the other.
He noted that the aggravating factors were the emotional harm done to the victim and that Rodriguez was in a position of trust. Rodriguez must also register as a sex offender.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.
According to San Luis police, Rodriguez was arrested at his home in October without incident. The molestations allegedly happened in 2018. The victim is still a minor.
Rodriguez was also initially booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of molestation of a child and two counts of indecent exposure.
No complaints were filed against Rodriguez for those offenses, however.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.