A San Luis man has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery last week.
According to Lt. Marco Santana, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that took place at a residence within the city on Dec. 22.
The suspect, later identified as Luis Villapudua-Campos, fled the scene and led responding officers on a foot pursuit.
Villapudua-Campos was apprehended shortly thereafter, however, a San Luis police officer was injured during the chase.
The officer was later taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment and was released later the same day.
Villapudua-Campos was arraigned in San Luis Justice Court on Tuesday and charged with five felony offenses.
Those charges were resisting arrest, burglary, armed robbery. aggravated assault and kidnapping.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
