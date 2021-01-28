A 25-year-old San Luis man died Monday night in a head-on collision with a large agriculture truck.
According to information provided by the Somerton Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. at County 15th Street and Avenue G.
The investigation into the crash determined that the large agriculture truck had been traveling north of Avenue G when the driver lost control and veered over into the southbound lane.
As a result, the agriculture truck collided head-on with a 2007 Dodge Charger being driven by Arlyn Rivas Valenzuela.
Valenzuela was the only occupant of the vehicle and next-of-kin notification has been made.
The driver of the agriculture truck was not injured and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
The accident is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7326 or 78-crime to remain anonymous.
