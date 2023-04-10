SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Plans by the city of Yuma to annex nearly 29,000 acres next to the San Luis city limit could set up a legal battle similar to one fought between the two in the 1990s, San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said.
Riedel said San Luis city officials are already looking at legal steps that could be taken to contest, if necessary, Yuma’s annexation of the lands.
The area in question extends from Avenue A east to Avenue 4E and from the border north to County 24th Street. In March 2019, San Luis sought to annex the same area, but could not get enough petition signatures to do so from owners of the land, much of it federally owned.
Riedel said the former San Luis City Council should not have given up trying to annex the land.
“We know that they are federal parcels that currently can’t be developed, but they are in our backyard, and we don’t know why they decided not to protect the future growth of San Luis,” Riedel said.
A potential obstacle to San Luis to challenging Yuma’s annexation of the area is an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2020 by both cities, which allows Yuma to annex all or any land east of Avenue A and a half-mile north of international boundary, and allows San Luis to annex any land west of Avenue A and a half-mile north of the border.
Riedel said the prior San Luis City Council approved the agreement without allowing San Luis residents to comment on the pact, enough though it meant limiting the city’s potential to grow to the east.
Attorney Glenn Gimbut, who serves as a legal advisor for San Luis, said San Luis could not mount a legal challenge to Yuma’s annexation of the land until the Yuma City Council approved an ordinance to annex it.
The city of Yuma would have to get petition signatures favoring annexation from more than half the land owners within the proposed annexation area, whose land represented more than half the total land value in the area, he said. The council would then have to approve the ordinance for annexation.
“They filed a petition and they are looking to annex that area, but they haven’t done it yet,” Gimbut said. “If they are able to pass an annexation ordination that would be when a (challenge) would be filed in court.”
Gimbut said it’s not even clear that the 2020 agreement signed by Yuma and San Luis would prevent San Luis from challenging the annexation. “It might (prevent) it or not. It’s not clear, but we have to wait until Yuma passes an (annexation) ordinance.”
Gimbut said San Luis tried on not one but two occasions to annex the land but was not able to get the petition signatures to allow it to annex the land.
“The clock was running and we would have been left without anything,” Gimbut said. “(Former Mayor Gerardo) Sanchez wanted San Luis to continue to be a border city; he didn’t want another city to be on the border.”
The current situation was foreshadowed by a legal battle in the late 1990s when Yuma sought to annex land east of what today is 10th Avenue in San Luis. The city of San Luis opposed that annexation out of concern that it would constrain its future growth, but result in the future San Luis II port of entry falling within Yuma’s corporate limits.
“There were thousands of acres that they wanted to annex,” said Alex Joe Harper, who was mayor of San Luis at the time. “We fought it and we won, but Yuma has always wanted to appear like a border city, when it is not.”
“Back then the people (of San Luis) were against those parcels being part of Yuma, and I don’t think they favor that happening now,” Harper said. “The problem is that the previous (San Luis) council decided to approve an agreement with Yuma and they did it without asking the opinion of the people. They didn’t forewarn anyone.”
Riedel likewise criticizes Sanchez and the former council for signing the annexation pact with Yuma, and Harper said he will support Riedel in battling Yuma if it now tries to annex the land.
Sanchez said San Luis entered into the annexation agreement with Yuma because the issue of growth to the east is moot. Most or all of the border land east of Avenue A falls within the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range.
“Would Riedel quit speaking half-truths! Those parcels don’t serve the growth of San Luis. They are part of a military training range. Nobody can develop there. We were able to ensure that San Luis could have land that is next to the border line,” the ex-mayor said.
“(Riedel) says that I sold the city, but that agreement was done by decision of the council, not just mine, and the same information that was given to me then should have been received by her when she (became mayor),” said Sanchez, who lost his re-election bid to Riedel in August.
Sanchez predicted the city will end up with a big legal bill and no results to show for it if it chooses to oppose Yuma’s annexation petition.
“It would be a very big battle that would cost the city thousands of dollars. It would be better if she were to concentrate on finishing the projects we started – projects for which she says there’s not money to finish them, when, in fact, we know that the money was left in the budget.”
The Yuma City Council on Tuesday held a public hearing on the proposed annexation. Mayor Doug Nichols said the goal of annexation is to stimulate the economy of the area by seeking federal approval of its application to develop a space port that could be a magnet for aerospace industry research and development. The area could be the potential launch site for rockets carrying satellites.