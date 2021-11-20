SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The mayor and other city officials sought Friday to assure residents that the drinking water the city delivers to them has never been contaminated and that coliform bacteria that turned up in belatedly reported samples should not be cause for concern.
“We are proud of what our water treatment employees do, we trust them, and we support them,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said in a news conference. “We want the public to understand that at no point has the water been dangerous or contaminated with coliform.
“I know that in social media the idea is spreading that our water, our wells are contaminated ... but neither the water nor our wells are contaminated.”
A routine test on July 14 detected the presence of coliform in a sample of water drawn from Rio Colorado Elementary School, while another sample collected Aug. 11 also showed the presence of coliform.
Coliform bacteria are naturally present in the environment and, by themselves, are not typically harmful, but their presence can be an indication of disease-causing pathogens in a water supply.
The city did not notify the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality of the second coliform sample within 24 hours, as required by the state agency. San Luis officials said the city’s consultant did not complete testing of the sample in time to provide the results by that deadline.
Also, the city missed a deadline for retesting the second sample to confirm the positive results.
The failure to meet the testing protocols prompted ADEQ to require the city to send out letters to residents notifying them of positive coliform samples in November.
Sanchez said the letter prompted fears and fueled unfounded rumors among residents.
“The letter had some strong language, but I would rather that it be that way. Water is a very delicate issue for everyone, but especially if you are a person with a compromised immune system or if you have leukemia. Then you become worried about that.”
Pat Gates, the city’s consultant, said from January to October thate have been two positive coliform results in 306 samples, and that last year there was only one in 489 samples.
He said the presence of E-coli, a bacteria much more harmful to human health, has never turned up in required monthly testing.
Eulogio Vera, the city’s public works director, sought to dispel rumors that the city’s wells or distribution system had been contaminated by sewage, explaining that the city’s potable water treatment and wastewater treatment plants operate independently and are located 2.5 miles operate independently and are located 2.5 miles apart. “There was some confusion that the potable water was contaminated with water from the
sewage treatment plant,” Sanchez said. “That did not happen and it would be very difficult for that to occur. We are very sure that our systems are safe and that they function well.
We have spent millions of dollars on our filtration systems, on our infrastructure to be able to increase water pressure and continue doing tests.”
Sanchez said he would respond no further to unnamed people he said are spreading unfounded rumors that are causing unnecessary fears in the city.
“We are not going to give those people all the attention. When you talk about the water system, that’s very important, because 39,000 people depend on that system.
“When you talk about contaminated water being a problem, that’s like shouting fire in a room full of people. You don’t do that.”