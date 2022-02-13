The San Luis City Council approved two orders that will allow the city to provide compensation to essential workers and first responders who have run the greatest risks of exposure and contagion of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
City councilors first approved an order to provide one-time compensation ranging from $500 to $2,000 to firefighters, police officers, and water treatment and sanitation workers from the Department of Public Works.
The order includes an additional compensation of $500 to the employees of the aforementioned departments who have been facing these risks for the longest time during their working hours.
Compensation will be paid no later than Feb. 28, with federal resources of $645,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) approved in January.
The second order approved by the council on Wednesday will allow firefighters and police officers to receive an Emergency Payment to First Responders, to compensate those who have worked on their days off, due to the impact of COVID-19 on sick leave in their departments.
The council approved a cap of $200,000 – from municipal resources – for these payments until June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
“This is a topic that was brought up in breakout sessions. We have to recognize the unique conditions of exposure to COVID among public safety first responders,” said Acting City Manager Louie Galaviz.
Mayor Gerardo Sánchez highlighted the need to provide compensation for the additional challenges and risks that first responders have faced during the pandemic, and to encourage them to stay in the city.
“We need to be competitive. We don’t want our firefighters or police officers to go to other agencies where they are offered other forms of benefits,” he said.
Fire Chief Angel Ramírez said that in December they had 17 firefighters absent due to COVID-19, and other personnel had to sacrifice their days off to cover those absences.
He noted the department lost a firefighter, Robert Fernández, to COVID-19 on Feb. 6. Fernández contracted the illness in December.
Sánchez underlined the importance of the compensation plan, concluding, “It is fair that they are compensated. I wish we could do more, because what you do is surprising.”