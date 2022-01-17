The San Luis City Council is getting a kiosk to facilitate public service payments, similar to ones implemented in other cities in Yuma County.
The city council approved a contract with the firm AllKiosk, LLC. for the installation of the payment kiosk, which will operate 24 hours a day outside of City Hall.
The proposal was presented by Jorge Pérez, head of the Billing and Collection division of the Finance Department. Pérez noted the kiosk will facilitate the payment of services that previously required interaction between clients and city staff.
For the operation of the kiosk, AllKiosk will charge the city a commission of $1.50 for each cash transaction, and 1.5% for each debit or credit card transaction.
The proposal notes the use of the payment kiosk is a way to improve the services provided to residents, especially during these times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The instructions and steps for using the payment kiosk will be in English and Spanish, and the system will be able to scan the payment invoices so that the payment information appears automatically.
There is also an option of installing a second kiosk at the San Luis Police or Fire Station that is planned to be built in the eastern part of the city.
Last month, the Yuma and Somerton city councils launched their municipal service payment kiosks.