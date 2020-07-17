The San Luis Police Department will be hosting this year’s FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (“FBI – LEEDA, Inc.”) program.
The weeklong program, which is nationally recognized, will be held from Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24.
The FBI LEEDA organization is a professional entity consisting of leaders and decision-makers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, whose mission is to be the premier provider of leadership and management training to law enforcement leaders from all over the United States. Nineteen law enforcement leaders from different law enforcement agencies to include local, state and federal agencies will take part in this comprehensive leadership-training program and complete the Supervisor Leadership Institute, one of three top-level leadership courses offered by FBI LEEDA.
Retired Scottsdale Police Department Commander Ron Bayne, who has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, will conduct the training.