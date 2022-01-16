Road and water infrastructure improvements are on tap for the city of San Luis, thanks to federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The city council recently instructed staff to follow the project priorities suggested by city departments for the use of $11.6 million that will be made available by the ARPA.
Part of the ARPA funds have already been allocated to the municipal coffers and the rest are expected by the summer.
“Large projects such as the expansion of Fourth Avenue, which costs $1.4 million, we are going to do it in phases, in several budget years, to be able to do all the small projects. We are not going to leave out any of the projects, because they are all necessary,” said Mayor Gerardo Sánchez after the work session.
A little more than $4.2 million will be invested in paving and street improvements, highlighting the paving of County 24th Street, to the east, between 10th Avenue and Avenue F½, to give residents new access to the developments of the east of town.
“It is a stretch of land that many already use because the only access right now is through César Chávez Boulevard. We are thinking of projects that will help us reduce traffic on the main streets,” said Sánchez.
The cost for that paving is estimated at $922,279, and it will be done starting this year.
Other road improvements will include the widening of avenues such as 5 and 7, to connect them from the south with César Chávez Boulevard, and improvements to the highway that connects to the Los Alamos subdivision, he said.
Other highlights include investments in water infrastructure to support the growth of the city, for which $5.2 million will be allocated, as well as $12.9 million that San Luis will contribute for the broadband internet project.
The city noted there are several projects that are ready to be executed, but they did not have funds allocated in the budget. However, with ARPA resources, they will be able to now move forward.
Plans also call for grants to support businesses, as well as assistance for residents in the payment of utilities or public services, to which $330,000 will be allocated, as well as $645,000 allocated for compensation got municipal employees considered first responders during the pandemic.
“We have until 2026 to use these funds, but we want to do it as soon as possible so that the benefits of the projects come faster,” stressed the mayor.