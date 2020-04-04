San Luis plans repaving of 'worst streets' on the city's west side

SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- The city has taken the first steps to repave neighborhood streets on the west side described as most in need of reconstruction.
The San Luis City Council, meeting Wednesday in a telephonic session owing to concerns about coronavirus, voted to approve a contract for $29,240 with the Yuma engineering firm James Davey and Associates to do the design for the project in the Los Portales del Alamo subdivision.
The project, expected to begin sometime this year, involves repaving of 11 streets that, because of their poor condition, have not been included in the city’s reguarl maintenance program. Those streets are San Felipe, Rio Sonora, Independencia, Adobe, Aquila, Villa and Zapata; the western half of Los Tres Hombres Street; Los Portales and Ajo avenues, and Desierto Drive.
“These are the worst streets in the city,” Public Works Director Eulogio Vera said. “These streets have not been touched because they need (complete) repaving.”
Once the design work is completed, the city will seek bids from contractors and, depending on the amount of the winning bid, will have the reconstruction done in phases.
In a related matter, the council approved an agreement with the city of Yuma under which Yuma will provide engineering services for San Luis for street and other public projects. The services will be provided on an as-needed basis until San Luis fills several positions at City Hall, among the public works director post from which Vera is resigning.
Also, the council contracted with Harvard Group International, a Scottsdale-based firm, to recruit candidates for the city’s human resources director position. The city said it had been unable to attract qualified candidates for the post in two previous rounds of advertising for applications.
The expected cost of the contract with HGI is $29,100, representing one-third of the amount of the starting salary the city is offering for the position.