The San Luis Police Department recently received a combined $31,300 in grant funds from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The grants, which are earmarked for use in fiscal year 2021, will allow the department to enhance it’s DUI Alcohol Enforcement program and Selective Traffic Enforcement details.
According to SLPD, $15,000 of the grant funding will go towards enhancing DUI alcohol enforcement efforts throughout the city.
The money will pay to have extra police officers on patrol during busy holiday seasons looking for drunk drivers.
In addition, the SLPD also obtained funds in the amount of $16,300 to purchase LIDAR radars, which will be used on selective traffic enforcement details.
The LIDAR radars will allow officers to patrol the areas where speeding and aggressive driving has been reported.
With the help of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the SLPD reports that it has been able to continue to reduce serious injuries and deaths by arresting impaired drivers and to enforce traffic laws during the holidays and long weekends.
