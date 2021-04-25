Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has appointed San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup to the Commission to Prevent Violence Against Women.
The appointment, which is given as recognition to outstanding citizens by naming them to positions of leadership within our Arizona state government., was finalized in February when Chief Jessup signed his Loyalty Oath.
Chief Jessup, who has led the San Luis Police Department the past four years, also requested to serve on the Governor’s Human Trafficking Taskforce, which was accepted as well.
Chief Jessup is a proponent of sharing information and growth of local law enforcement agencies.
During his tenure as Chief of the San Luis Police Department, Jessup has also been appointed as the Select Council of Progressive Enforcement (S.C.O.P.E.) President in Yuma County, and the executive board First (1st) Vice President for the Arizona Associations of Chiefs of Police,
He also serves as a board member for Amberley’s Place, Yuma County’s domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault advocacy center.
