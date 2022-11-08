The San Luis Police Department has been awarded a $58,667 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for next fiscal year.
The grant will allow San Luis Police to enhance its DUI Alcohol Enforcement and Selective Traffic Enforcement (STEP) programs.
Under the grant, $17,000 of the money will be used to pay overtime costs for patrol officers during DUI Alcohol Enforcement programs.
The remaining $41,667 will be used for San Luis police’s STEP program and to purchase a crash data retrieval kit.
The kit is a device that contains software that retrieves information from an instrument installed in most passenger cars, SUVs and trucks called an event data recorder.
An event data recorder is generally part of a vehicle’s airbag control module and can be configured to store recorded information such as speed and brake use when a vehicle is involved in a crash.
The money will also be used to pay the cost of having additional officers on patrol in areas where speeding and aggressive driving has been reported.
According to Lt. Marco Santana, the grant money allows San Luis police officers to continue to reduce serious injuries and death by arresting impaired drivers and enforcing traffic laws during holidays and long weekends.