SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Supply chain delays in the automotive industry are forcing the San Luis Police Department to extend the life of some of its patrol vehicles until it can get delivery of new vehicles that the city is buying.
Seven new vehicles recently authorized for purchase by the city council at a cost of up to $570,000 may not be delivered until after the start of the next fiscal year in July.
Lt. Marco Santana, spokesman for the police department, said the delay in getting the vehicles is something many law enforcement agencies are experiencing as a result of supply chain problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without speaking for the others, it could be said that all the agencies in Yuma County are suffering this problem,” he said. “The providers are delayed more than normal in delivering the vehicles we buy.”
The situation, he said, is forcing the department to try to get more mileage out of vehicles it planned to retire owing to age and long use.
San Luis Police Lt. Nigel Reynoso told the council at its recent session that more than half the patrol vehicles in the department are at least 10 years old and have been driven more than 100,000 miles.
Apart from the seven vehicles purchased in September, the department is awaiting delivery of another six patrol vehicles purchased the previous fiscal year, Reynoso said.
Santana said the department is putting extra effort into maintaining its existing vehicles and is trying to avoid continuous use of any one vehicle over a 24-hour period.
The pandemic has also resulted in delays and price increases in other items needed by the department, among them ammunition for officers’ weapons, Santana said.
The department had to allocate an additional $80,000 to cover cost increases, and even then ammunition deliveries from providers are late in coming.
“Buying ammunition is expensive and now it is taking a lot more time to get it,” Reynoso said. “We even continue to wait for ammunition that we bought last year, so we are trying to order it as soon as possible,” Reynoso said.
The department has a two-year reserve of ammunition for essential uses, he added, though delivery delays have prompted the department to reduce the use of bullets for officer training and practice.