PATRULLAS (copy)

Supply chain delays are forcing the San Luis Police Department to wait up to a year for delivery of new patrol vehicles.

 PHOTO COURTESY SAN LUIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Supply chain delays in the automotive industry are forcing the San Luis Police Department to extend the life of some of its patrol vehicles until it can get delivery of new vehicles that the city is buying.

Seven new vehicles recently authorized for purchase by the city council at a cost of up to $570,000 may not be delivered until after the start of the next fiscal year in July.

