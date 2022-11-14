SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis police are getting nearly $59,000 from the state to go after motorists who are drunk behind the wheel, who speed or who drive aggressively.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded grants totaling $58,667 to the San Luis Police Department for the current fiscal year that continues to June 30.
One of the grants, in the amount of $17,000, will go for overtime pay for extra officers assigned to patrol the streets over the holidays to stop drivers who have had too much alcohol to drink.
The second grant, for $41,667, will go to pay for more officers to patrol areas of the city where speeding and aggressive driving are a recurring problem.
Police departments around the state apply annually for the grants given out by the governor’s office.
“Every year we compete for those grants and fortunately we continue receiving them,” San Luis police spokesman Lt. Marco Santana said. “They are competitive grants and many police agencies are seeking them, so the application needs to be well thought out.”