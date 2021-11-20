San Luis police are asking the community for it’s help in providing information about a shooting that happened within the city early Friday morning.
According to information provided by the San Luis Police Department, officers responded to the corner of Main Street and B Street at approximately 2:50 a.m. for a report of shots fired and a male with a possible gunshot wound.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 32-year-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left ankle.
The man, whose name is not being released because he is a victim, was provided medical assistance by officers, who administered a tourniquet.
He was later transported by San Luis Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
The incident is currently under investigation and several individuals, who may be able to identify the suspects or suspects, are being sought for questioning
San Luis police are asking the public to report any information that could lead to the whereabouts of the suspect or suspects by calling (928) 341-2420.
