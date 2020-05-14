SAN LUIS, Ariz. – All employees of this city’s police department have been ordered to undergo testing for COVID-19 after a San Luis officer tested positive for the virus.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez confirmed on Facebook this week the police officer had become infected with the novel coronavirus.
“We knew that eventually it could happen,” Sanchez said later, “and we are making it public out of transparency and responsibility, because the community needs to know, and we need to see if this person has infected others, including other officers and employees of the department.”
The officer, whose name is being withheld for privacy reasons, is in quarantine at home. The officer’s condition was not immediately available.
San Luis police officers and city firefighters already are instructed to use facial masks and other protective equipment to prevent contracting or spreading the virus. Other city employees have been recommended to do the same.
Nonetheless, said Sanchez, some employees were not following the guidelines, including those whose jobs put them in contact with the public.
“We have already had a talk with the staff,” Sanchez said. “I was very energetic in telling them they have to do it. As police officers, as firefighters or as city employees, they have to set the example in the community. It’s unacceptable not to do it, given such a high number of cases.”
As of Wednesday, there were 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents, but Sanchez said that number is expected to climb.
“This week we are going to see the number of positive cases grow a lot, and we have to do something about it. But what doesn’t help much is the fact that Gov. (Doug) Ducey has decided to lift executive (stay-at-home) orders as of Friday. It’s very likely that people are going to relax precautionary steps.”
Apart from ordering mandatory COVID-19 testing for its employees, the San Luis Police Department is limiting the number of them who can be in the police station at one time, as part of efforts to promote social distancing.
Up to now, Sanchez said, no other city employee in San Luis has tested positive for the virus.
He said public access to city offices will continue to be prohibited or restricted until infection rates in the area appear to have leveled off or dropped.