SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) resumed the operation of police officers on bicycles, to facilitate patrolling downtown and in the Main Street corridor.
Beginning the first week of December, the use of bicycles for police patrols was restarted, which had been suspended for some time due to personnel issues and due to the pandemic.
“The bicycle patrol was suspended for almost a year, but it had given us very good results in previous years. Now it is resumed and we hope to be able to maintain it,” said Lt. Marco Santana, SLPD spokesman.
Police officers on bicycles patrol Main Street and the streets downtown, with the advantage of being able to access places where other vehicles cannot. The bicycles will be used at least during this season when there are more people and vehicles in transit, Santana added.
“Their main job is crime prevention. There are places in the commercial part and downtown where they can move and get there more easily than an officer on patrol. They have tasks of contact with people and prevention of crimes, and participation in operations,” he noted.
Santana said there are currently three officers directly assigned to bike patrol by SLPD, but more can be assigned, if required, as most SLPD officers are certified for bike patrol.
Police officers on bicycles are certified by the International Mountain Bike Police Association (IPMBA) under rigorous training, he noted.
Police officers on bicycles must not only be in adequate physical condition, but they must also know how to maneuver these vehicles in situations that arise during the patrol.
“They are well trained and have all the powers of other officers. We have found that people feel calmer when they are patrolling,” added Santana.
The police bike group’s operation is funded in part by the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Stonegarden.
Santana concluded that SLPD is about to add three new officers to its ranks, who will be able to help reinforce the bicycle patrol according to the needs of the department.