San Luis police are looking for a man wanted for an attempted homicide that occurred within the city late Sunday night.
According to Lt. Marco Santana, 33-year-old San Luis resident Antonio Valdez Jacobo is wanted on charges related to a shooting that left the victim with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.
The incident happened at approximately 10:33 p.m. with officers responding to the city’s 300 block of Figueroa Drive for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
When officers arrived on scene they found an unconscious male, now identified as 28-year-old Edgar Talamantes, of San Luis, with a gunshot wound.
Talamantes was provided with life preserving measures, and later transported by San Luis Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
Talamantes was shot during an argument while inside a vehicle.
“They were in the car together and an argument ensued in which Talamantes was shot,” Lt Santana said. “There is an attempt to locate (ATL) for Jacobo.”
Jacobo’s whereabouts are currently unknown and San Luis police are asking the public to report any information that could lead to his arrest.
Anyone with any information regarding Jacobo, who is wanted on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, is urged to contact San Luis police at (928) 341-2420.
