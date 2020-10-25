If you happen to see San Luis police officers with more facial hair next month, it is because they will be sporting a new look in support of a worthy cause.
Beginning Nov. 1 and running through the end of March 2021, officers from the San Luis Police Department will take part in the No-Shave November campaign to raise money for charity.
The No-Shave November is a national movement that encourages men to raise awareness and funding for cancer-related charities, including the American Cancer Society, nonprofit organizations related to domestic violence awareness and local youth organizations among others.
The money officers might spend on grooming and shaving during this no-shave period will be donated to the cause.
“As we in law enforcement support worthy causes, we encourage those in the community to help us bring awareness and raise much needed funds for these organizations,” Chief of Police Richard Jessup said.
Officers generally have to follow strict rules about facial hair, but these rules will be relaxed a bit for five months in order to allow officers to put down their razors and grow neatly trimmed beards and goatees.
They will, however, maintain a professional image as they continue to serve the community.
