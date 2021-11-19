The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) is inviting residents to come share their thoughts and get to know the officers in their neighborhoods during a Coffee with a Cop event on Saturday.
The annual community event is being held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Denny’s restaurant, located at 154 N. Main Street.
“”It has been a very positive event with the community,” said Lt. Marco Santana. “The community of San Luis is very supportive of it’s police department, and we are very appreciative because we are their public servants.”
Lt. Santana said the gathering is very informal and participants can ask any questions they want about the department, or public safety in general.
Topics in the past have ranged from concerns about crime, traffic matters to areas where people notice suspicious activity taking place, he added.
In addition to Chief of Police Richard Jessup and his command staff, nine police officers of varying ranks will also be in attendance, including a canine handler.
Coffee with a Cop is one of the two community events the SLPD holds every year during the holidays. Last year’s event, however, was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely excited to be doing it again,” Lt Santana said.
The event is open to all residents of the City of San Luis and the surrounding area.