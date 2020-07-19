San Luis projects to receive around $3.9 million in AZCares funds

SAN LUIS, Ariz. - Mayor Gerardo Sanchez wants the state to hurry an allocation pandemic relief funds he says the city needs to pay its bills.
The city’s $76.1 million budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 projects San Luis will receive a little more than $3.9 million in AZCares funds, which are federal dollars funneled through state government to Arizona cities and counties.
State officials previously announced San Luis would receive that amount, although the money has yet to arrive to the city.
“I have let Gov. (Doug) Ducey and other officials know they need to take into account the conditions and needs of the border cities are different,” Sanchez said. “The big cities receive (pandemic relief ) funds directly from the federal government, but we still don’t know what is going to happen. But even so we have to put it in our budget.”
The funds are allocated to help local governments weather the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Luis is anxious to have the money in hand to help offset the loss of sales tax revenue owing to closure of border to all the essential travel between the two countries. Shoppers coming from Mexico make up a large share of the customers of stores in the Arizona border city. Sanchez said the number of crossings from San Luis Rio Colorado to San Luis, Ariz., are down 60% from the same period a year ago.
The city budget for fiscal 2020-21 is nearly $2 million more than last year’s budget. Still, Sanchez said, the city will review total sales tax collections through the first six months of the current year to determine what, if any, expenditures need to be frozen.
Projects included in the new budget are the widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard, street improvements in the downtown to complement the planned expansion of the U.S. Port of Entry and construction of a stormwater retention basins to serve a new hotel and commercial complex on the city’s north side.
Those projects will depend on the city getting state or federal grants to help finance the costs, he said.
“It’s not easy,” Sanchez said. “With the pandemic, there is a greater need for those funds and more competition among the cities and the counties to get them. Nothing is certain, but (the projects) need to be put in the budget so the funds can be used if we get them.”
Nor, he added, has the city identified a funding source for purchase of land for planned development of a public park to serve residents on the city’s east side. City officials hope to finalize the land purchase this year.
At present, the budget provides for no tax increases in the new year, but Sanchez said, city officials are not ruling out the option later if, come December, city revenues fall below projections.