SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Bars and nightclubs here can reopen after being closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Municipal Health Committee decided recently to allow the establsishments to reopen at 50% capacity, and also increased the permitted capacity in restaurants. The committee also set a limit on attendance at sporting and cultural events to a maximum of 500 people per event.
The decision came after the city bordering Yuma County saw a week-to-week drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases and in coronavirus-related death. Since March, San Luis Rio Colorado has placed in the green, the lowest level, on Mexico’s color-coded scale that rates COVID-19 risk levels around the nation.
From April 25 through Sunday, the city recorded 22 new cases, one more than the prior week, bringing to 3,113 the number of confirmed cases in the city since the start of the pandemic.
Mexico does not make use of COVID-19 testing as widely as the United States, and the number of actual coronavirus cases in cities and states in Mexico are sometimes thought to be undercounted.
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus were recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado between April 25 and Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 497.
The Municipal Health Committee conditioned the reopenings of bars and nightclubs to the establishments following all safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, Sonora has recorded 72,989 coronavirus cases adn 6,250 deaths, according to the state’s health ministry.
Neighboring Baja California has recorded 47,743 cases and 8,055 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak. Baja’s capital, Mexicali, has recorded 18,834 total cases and 3,014 deaths.