SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A museum that showcases art, culture and history of this city and Sonora has reopened after having been shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic
The public is allowed to visit the Regional Museum by appointment only, as part of measures to contain a virus that have surged in numbers here, Sonora and across the border in Yuma County in most recent weeks, said Alma Guadalupe Talamantes, the museum coordinator.
During the months of its closure, the museum presented its exhibits to the public on social media.
With its reopening earlier this month, the museum is now presenting the art exhibit “Manos que florecen” (“Hands that Flourish”), featuring the work of Alma Patricia Figureoa, a Sonora painter, sculptor and drawing instructor.
Born in Altar, Sonora, Figueroa studied art at the University of Sonora in Hermosillo and has created more than 200 oil paintings, plus numerous ceramic pieces and illustrations.
Also on exhibit are the works of exhibited by various artists in the Arte Tierra Sonora festival in San Luis Rio Colorado a year ago.
There are also two permanent exhibits on display at the museum, one dedicated to the history and culture of the Cocopah people who traditionally inhabited what is now San Luis Rio Colorado. The exhibit, established at the museum in 2016, includes, dress, arts and crafts, instruments of daily use, historical photos and other items.
Another permanent exhibit is titled “Mi raíz, mi historia” (“My roots, my history”), featuring old photographs, documents and other artifacts relating to the first settlers of San Luis Rio Colorado.
Visitors to the museum will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures on entering the museum located at Avenida Nuevo Leon and Calle 8.
Museum hours are Mondays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People can make appointments to visit by calling 011-52-653-534-3109.