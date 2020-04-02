SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — Residents who venture out in their cars may find barriers in their way as part of measures to keep the public at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Santos Gonzalez this week ordered Municipal Police Chief Luis Manuel Lugo to have his department install the roadblocks in various streets around the city.
Also, with the confirmation of the first coronavirus this week in the border city across from Yuma County, the mayor has ordered the closure of the beach at El Golfo de Santa Clara.
He also also ordered cancellation of the Easter Week celebration at El Golfo. The holiday festivities traditionally brings tens of thousands of visitors, many of them from the Yuma area, to the fishing village on the Sea of Cortez that has become a popular tourist destination.
On Sunday, Sonora’s health minister announced confirmation of the city’s first coronavirus case, involving a female taxi driver who remained hospitalized this week in serious condition.
This week the Sonora government ordered the closure of non-essential businesses around the state pending the outcome of the pandemic.
As part of his order, Gonzalez directed municipal police officers to urge any residents they see on the streets or in public parks to go home and stay there. However, in a news conference this week, the mayor sought to clarify that a curfew is not in effect in San Luis Rio Colorado.
“A curfew is not going to begin for us because it’s unconstitutional,” Gonzalez said. “We can’t stop the mobility of the people, because it’s a constitutional right.”
In addition to the roadblocks placed around the city, barriers will be located in the highways to El Golfo to prevent motorists from traveling to the gulf, he said.
The city initially resisted canceling the Easter Week celebration, an event that brings money to the beachside community’s economy, but imposed the prohibition following confirmation of the first coronavirus case in San Luis Rio Colorado. Located about 50 miles southwest of San Luis Rio Colorado, it falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal government headed by Gonzalez.