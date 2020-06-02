SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — As some sectors of the Mexican economy reopen, this border city retains the dubious distinction of leading all other cities in Sonora in the number of COVID-19 related deaths and leading all but one in the number of coronavirus cases.
Sonora’s health ministry on Sunday said four new deaths had been recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado, bringing to 54 the number of deaths in the city across from Yuma County since the pandemic began.
The ministry also reported there were 15 new cases of coronavirus in the city, bringing the total to 437.
Enrique Clausen, who heads the ministry, attributed the continuing rise in cases and deaths in the city to a failure or reluctance by many residents to heed recommendations to stay at home and limit travel to essential trips
Meanwhile, the federal government announced that it was allowing the reopening of the nation’s automotive, aerospace, mining and construction industries, but said it was leaving it to the nation’s governors to decide when to allow those economic activities to resume within their individual states, based on a number of indicators of levels of risk of contagion.
Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich said Sunday the partial reopening of the economy in no way means that stay-at-home or social distancing restrictions or recommendations are being lifted.
“Social distancing has not ended, nor have contingencies (put in place) because of the pandemic,” she said in a message on Facebook. “The risk of infection it poses, its capacity to cause deaths and the pain it causes continue. The coronavirus has forced us to react to the unknown. Today it is at a disconcerting level in Sonora.”
Industries allowed to return to operation must comply with new regulations, among them that their employees wear facial masks, that they operate with reduced workforces and they require workers to submit to weekly tests for COVID-19.
Meanwhile Baja California, Mexico recorded a total of 2,436 COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths at the start of this week, while Tijuana recorded, 2,096 cases and 542 deaths.