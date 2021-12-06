SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, SON. – A few days after the announcement of additional funds to expand the U.S. Port of Entry San Luis I, Mayor Santos González Yescas announced that 626 million pesos will be invested in a parallel project for those entering Mexico.
On Nov. 27, the municipality announced the allocation of funds for the project of expansion and modernization of the port of entry into Mexico, as part of a federal investment of 5 billion pesos in customs improvements in the state of Sonora.
“We received more great news this week from the federal government, confirming an investment of 626 million pesos for the modernization and expansion of Customs 1, as part of the Customs Transformation Plan for all of Sonora,” the municipality wrote in a message on social media.
That day, González Yescas participated in the Smart Infrastructure Forum of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) of Sonora in the state capital.
There, the San Luis mayor reiterated that the project will be carried out next year and the number of lanes entering Mexico, currently at four, is expected to increase to at least 10.
The project will include road improvements on Morelos Street, where it is proposed to relocate the vehicle crossing, and First Street, which would be dedicated to pedestrian crossings, González Yescas noted.
For these projects, the municipal government will participate in financing with its own resources, added Gonzalez Yescas.
“There has been no modernization for more than 20 years and there are more than 25,000 people who pass through the Port of San Luis daily,” he said in his speech at the CMIC forum.
High impact projects will be added to the expansion and modernization of the border port, such as the construction of a thermoelectric plant.
The resources confirmed for the border port exceed the 550 million pesos estimated in September during the visit of Gov. Alfonso Durazo.
The San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., project would coincide with the expansion and modernization of the San Luis I Port of Entry, in San Luis, Ariz. In early November, federal funds were approved for $147 million, increasing the resources available for the project to almost $300 million.