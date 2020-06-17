SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — Efforts to keep people at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be having a secondary benefit of reducing this city’s homicide rate.
Police have recorded 34 homicides since the start of the year, only three fewer than a year ago when the city wasn’t limiting movement by residents as a means to contain the coronavirus.
Indeed, there were more homicides in the first four months of this year, 28, than during the same period of 2019, when the city went on to set a record for homicides at 98.
The most recent murder occurred Tuesday morning when a man was gunned down near the intersection of Avenida Dalias, between 18th and 19th Streets, on the city’s south side.
Neighbors told police they saw several armed men shoot the unidentified victim. Spent cases of .380-caliber were found at the scene.
In another case on Monday, a man identified only as Adrian Roberto N. was found beaten to death in La Gullita, a tiny agricultural area southwest of San Luis Rio Colorado.
Sonora state police are investigating both homicides.
So far three homicides have occurred this month in San Luis Rio Colorado and the communities surrounding it that fall within the municipality. In the other case in June, police said a woman was killed by her husband in a domestic violence incident.
Three homicides occurred last month, according to police.
The killings, most of which are linked to drug trafficking and gangs, came as City Hall took steps to limit circulation around the city by residents. San Luis Rio Colorado recorded its first COVID-19 case in late March and as new cases mounted, the city ordered residents to stay at home except for essential purposes, such as food shopping and going to medical appointments.
Since then the city has eased restrictions, allowing previously shuttered businesses to gradually reopen.