POLICIA SLRC 2 (copy)

San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santo Gonzalez Yescas (left) accepts delivery of M-4 carbines for the city’s municipal police department.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The municipal police department has received more crime-fighting tools in the form of more vehicles and more guns.

The department this month took delivery of four new and three used vehicles and 85 M-4 rifles, all purchased with funds from Mexico’s federal government.

