SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The municipal police department has received more crime-fighting tools in the form of more vehicles and more guns.
The department this month took delivery of four new and three used vehicles and 85 M-4 rifles, all purchased with funds from Mexico’s federal government.
The vehicles included four new four-wheel-drive Dodge Ram pickup trucks, all equipped for patrol, at a cost of 4.9 million pesos, or about $289,000 in U.S. dollars, provided by the Sonora government from the state’s share of federal funding for law enforcement purposes.
Also received by the city were three 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe utility vehicles, all equipped for patrol and purchased with 1.7 million pesos, or about $100,000, provided separately by the federal government.
The deliveries come at a time when police in the border city next to Yuma County are fighting a spike in homicide rates attributed largely to fighting among rival organized crime groups.
“We are giving a lot to our police because they deserve it and we are very proud of the department,” Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas said in a message to the public posted to social media.
The recent delivery brings the totals to 78 vehicles and 278 firearms provided to the municipal police department since 2018.