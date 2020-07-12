San Luis R.C. records 3 slayings in past week

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city recorded three homicides over the past weeks, police said.
The slayings remain under investigation by Sonora state police. As of Saturday, no suspects had been take into custody.
The most recent occurred Friday afternoon when an unidentified man was gunned down at a seafood restaurant at 12th Street and Quintana Roo, police said. The restaurant was also the scene of two separate fatal shootings in 2019.
The killing followed the slaying early Thursday morning of a 34-year-old man identified by police only as Mauricio N.
Police responding reports of gunfire found the victim lying in the street with several spent cartridge cases laying nearby. Paramedics were unable to revive him at the scene.
The victim, known by the nickname “El Vampiro” or “Vampire,” had a history of 23 prior arrests, many for burglary, police said.
On Monday, a 15-year-old boy was killed on the city’s south side when an unknown gunman fired on the vehicle in which he was riding, police said. Two other teens in the car were wounded.
Meanwhile Friday, police arrested three individuals seen in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side carrying weapons they were prohibited to possess.
Police said they had a 12-gauge shotgun, .38-caliber revolver and a semi-automatic handgun. The latter, police said, turned out to be a prop pistol.
The three were identified as Hector N., 23 years old; Ramon Alonso N., 40, and Cesar Alejandro N., 22. Police do not release the names of criminal suspects pending prosecution.
The three were turned over to federal police for violation of weapons laws in Mexico.