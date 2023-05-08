PATRULLAS (copy) (copy)

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel gives the police department credit for the city’s annual ranking as among the state’s safest cities.

 FILE PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis is Arizona’s safest city – or at least it was as of the start of 2022, according to the latest results in an annual ranking.

San Luis placed No. 1 on the ranking of the 10 safest cities in Arizona by SafeWise, a domestic safety firm that compares FBI crime statistics for municipalities around the state,

