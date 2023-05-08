SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis is Arizona’s safest city – or at least it was as of the start of 2022, according to the latest results in an annual ranking.
San Luis placed No. 1 on the ranking of the 10 safest cities in Arizona by SafeWise, a domestic safety firm that compares FBI crime statistics for municipalities around the state,
The rankings of Arizona cities with populations of at least 24,991 are based on crime stats released by the FBI last October for calendar year 2021.
With a population of more than 37,000, San Luis had a rate of 0.8 violent crimes for every 1,000 residents in 2021, while the average for cities across the state that year was 2.6 per 1,000. The city’s property crime rate was 6.5 crimes per 1,000, compared with the statewide average of 14.4 per 1,000.
According to SafeWise, Yuma was 19th on the list of safest cities, recording 4.6 violent crimes per 1,000 and 19.2 property crimes per 1,000.
Somerton does not appear on the list because its population falls under the minimum for cities reviewed by SafeWise. Still, according to the security firm, Somerton tallied low crime rates, 1.1 violent crimes and 5.7 property crimes per 1,000.
San Luis placed among the top 10 safest cities in previous years, and Mayor Nieves Riedel attributed its success in combating crime to the city’s police department. “I am proud of the hard work that the men and women in the San Luis Police Department do,” she said. “Thank you for keeping the city of San Luis safe.”
Police spokesman Lt. Marco Santana said multiple factors have contributed to the low crime rate.
While the department is carrying a number of vacancies among its patrol ranks, he said, “it has been able to restructure itself to respond more effectively to the needs of the community. And the community is tightly knit, and one way or another the outcome is good.”
Santana added that the police department has been able to enlist residents in crime prevention programs that have proved effective, among them Neighborhood Watch, Coffee with a Cop and presentations at schools.
Now the challenge, he said, will be to stay at the top of the ranking. “We have to examine what it is we are doing that works and determine how to do it even better.”