SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, SON. – This border city spent only one week in the moderate risk category before the Sonora Ministry of Health reclassified it to high risk, due to a growing trend in COVID-19 infections.
For the week of Dec. 6 to 12, San Luis Rio Colorado was in the orange category, after 161 new cases of the virus and 8 deaths were confirmed in the last week.
The figure is lower in with the previous week, but high compared with the average of previous months of the pandemic.
“We went from yellow to orange, but very little. It is very complicated to explain how they rate us and, sometimes, even unfair,” said Mayor Santos González Yescas on Monday, in a message on social media.
In the past week, the municipality had three days with more than 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the total number of confirmed cases increased to 5,747, while the number of deaths associated with the pandemic reached 652.
“We are doing well, regardless of whether we are positive, the lethality has dropped,” the city noted, referring to the trend in infections and deaths from the pandemic.
The border municipalities of San Luis Rio Colorado and Agua Prieta are, for this week, the only two municipalities in Sonora classified as high epidemiological risk by the Sonora Ministry of Health, while most of Sonora remains at medium risk and only two municipalities retain the low risk category.
Sonora registered 1,668 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last week, a figure less than the previous week, but saw an increase in deaths associated with the virus, with 95 victims.
With this, the state has had 119,123 confirmed cases of the virus and 8,811 deaths since the pandemic began.
Baja California reported 1,623 new confirmed cases in the past week, to reach 83,126, and 62 deaths, to reach 10,459 fatalities from COVID-19.
Mexicali continues to be the Baja California city with the highest rate of cases with 32,863 total confirmed cases, including 639 in the past week, and 3,823 deaths associated with the virus, 11 in the past week.