SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The pandemic has prompted the city to shift funds in its budget to pay for prior year capital improvement projects that have been delayed or have become more costly as a result of the pandemic.
The San Luis City Council recently voted to reallocate nearly $6.3 million to cover the inflated cost of projects such as road improvements and big-ticket purchases.
“In the 2022 fiscal year (which ended June 30) there were projects that we had hoped to finish but, because of the supply chain disruptions because of the impact of COVID-19, they couldn’t be done,” San Luis Finance Director Monica Castro said.
The reallocated funds previously were allocated for current year capital improvement projects that the city now hopes to finance with money from other sources, she said.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said the fund reallocations will allow the city to go ahead with the expansion of a water well, for which first phase design and engineering costs are estimated to cost more than $283,000. That project has been delayed for several years.
Among other projects to be funded by reallocated funds are road paving in the area of a public park currently under development on the city’s east side, installation of new traffic signals at various intersections in the city and expansions to the city’s water distribution and wastewater systems.
In an interview, Sanchez said the pandemic has served to drive up raw material and other costs that in turn affect the cost of capital improvement projects. “So it is important to start those projects, since the longer they are delayed the more they costs. We are not about to wait; they have to be done.”
Given the uncertainly about the inflation rate in the months ahead, Sanchez said the city may need to review the budget periodically to determine how to finance current and future capital improvement projects.
“I think we are going to have to do it. I don’t think inflation is under control. It wasn’t long ago that the federal government pumped money into the economy to lower the price of petroleum, and it went down a little, but not enough.”
Sanchez said the council’s action does not affect the overall amount of the city budget, since money already earmarked for other expenditures was reallocated for capital improvements.