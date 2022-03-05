SAN LUIS, Ariz. – One of two people charged with electoral ballot abuse in San Luis is slated to be sentenced March 17 after pleading guilty to the charge.
Alma Yadira Juarez could be sentenced to probation and a fine of $250 after pleading guilty in January to the crime, a Class 1 misdemeanor, under an agreement with prosecutors.
She and Guillermina Fuentes were charged with delivering early ballots of other people for counting in the city’s August primary election, in violation of a recently passed state law. Fuentes continues to fight the charges against her.
Fuentes is a former San Luis mayor and ex-councilwoman and current member of the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board.
David Lara, a San Luis resident who provided evidence to the state attorney general’s office to help in prosecution of the two, says he believes the case is only the “tip of the iceberg.”
“I know there’s going to more,” said Lara. “We’re still awaiting the case of Guillermina Fuentes,” which he hopes will be finished this month. “The harvest of ballots and the issue of ‘ballot hunting’ is something that has been occurring for many years, I believe that with this, it will be proved that no elected official in San Luis is legitimate because they won through fraud.”
Lara, a businessman in San Luis, had run unsuccessfully for various offices in San Luis before being elected to the Yuma Union High School District’s governing board.
Prior to passage of the law, it was not uncommon for campaign workers in San Luis to collect early ballots and bring them to the polls or the county recorder’s office.
The campaigns said they collected and delivered the votes to help out voters who were homebound or otherwise unable to go to the polls themselves. Opponents of the practice, among them Lara, said it enabled electoral fraud.
“Going back to 2000 I saw there was fraud with absentee (early) votes,” Lara said. “At that time it was legal to collect envelopes with electoral ballots without limit, but they (campaigns) deceived the people, they manipulated them, they paid them to give them open envelopes with the ballots (not yet voted).”
But San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, who is seeking re-election this year, says his campaigns have always been clean and his victories legitimate.
“I have a very clean conscience,” he said. “That this has happened anywhere is a disgrace, and so I believe that people should not give their (early) ballots to anyone who is not a family member. I have always said that.”
The new law permits people to deliver only the votes of relatives living in the same household.
Added Sanchez: “What is happening is not only in San Luis; it’s throughout the state. We have an ex-president who says that fraud was committed in Arizona, but they haven’t been able to prove it.”
He and others suggest that candidates who say they oppose ballot harvesting have benefited from it in the past. “Clearly ballots should not be harvested, and I have never done it, but it’s interesting that that group of people also benefited from it.
“That practice (of collecting ballots) was legal for many years, for 20 or 30 years,” added Yuma County Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes, a resident of San Luis and former mayor of that city. “The elections were clean since they took place under the regulations then in place. The problem is that the Republicans never liked that system, and not specifically because it was illegal, but because they were never able to do it well.”