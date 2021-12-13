SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Continuing a family tradition of giving children in need the joy of a Christmas toy or present, local resident Gary Snyder will offer his third Christmas gift delivery to South County children.
The Annual Santa Claus Giveaway event will be on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6 -8 p.m., and has the goal of distributing close to a thousand gifts, at Snyder’s home, 2416 East Aguirre St., in the Los Alamos subdivision.
“It’s a family tradition that I follow and that started with my dad, he gave out food on Thanksgiving Day and gifts to children from low-income families at Christmas,” Snyder said about the motivation to host the event.
Gary Snyder Sr., for several years, played Santa Claus in the Christmas parade in Somerton and was distinguished by his charitable encouragement toward at-risk youth, recalled Snyder.
Snyder added that several people and businesses have joined the cause of the event that began two years ago and that this year, in addition to toys and other gifts, they will also offer children’s books in order to promote reading.
Children will be welcomed with balloons and bouncers, and will continue to the spaces where they will receive the gifts and can take photos with Santa Claus. In addition, coffee will be available for parents.
Signs will be posted, and parents are asked not to obstruct access to neighboring homes while they wait their turn for their children to receive the gifts, added Snyder.
Snyder explained that volunteers are needed to help the day before and the day of the event. Likewise, the opportunity is open to those who want to contribute with a financial donation or a gift.
For more information, call Snyder at (928) 257-7290.