San Luis resident launches online campaign against potential fines for not using masks

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A San Luis, Ariz., resident recently launched an online petition opposing the city’s potential use of police powers to enforce a requirement to wear face masks.
Jacqueline Vargas started the effort after San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez earlier this month signed a proclamation requiring people to wear masks in public places and providing for fines for violators of the rule.
Vargas, a San Luis High School graduate now studying at Johns Hopkins University, stresses she does not oppose the mask requirement as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19. But she’s against using the police and fines as the first option to enforce it.
“I spoke with my friends and I asked them what they thought of how the city was going to enforce the rule, and then I decided to start the petition.”
The petition, which is not legally binding on the city, collected 917 supporters before closing on Change.org.
Sanchez signed the proclamation after Gov. Doug Ducey gave Arizona cities and counties authority to enforce a mask requirement and to prosecute violations as a misdemeanors under state law.
“I read that night in a news story that the fine would be $2,500, while cities (typically impose) fines of $200 or $300,” Vargas said. “Later it was clarified for me that that was the maximum the state law establishes, that (the city) wasn’t necessarily going to impose fines in that amount.”
On the other hand, the petition left some residents with the impression Vargas was opposing a mask requirement.
“It was never my intention to repeal the proclamation, only to call attention to the fact that the city’s first response was to use the power of the police before providing residents the educational resources to learn to protect themselves against the virus.”
Vargas amended the petition but retained sections calling on the city to require businesses to mandate mask use by customers while on their premises, to distribute masks to all residents, and to hold virtual sessions between the mayor and residents on the topic of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, San Luis police had issued no citations for failure to use a mask. Indeed, said Sanchez, the city’s priority is to educate the public about the importance of using a mask, not to hand out fines.
But he said the surge of the coronavirus is forcing the city to use any available means to prevent its further spread.
“There have to be consequences. The community spread is everywhere. What is being seen is not light. This cannot be taken lightly.”
Many residents were wearing masks even before the city required their use, he said. But many others still do not and do not follow social distancing guidelines.
“We continue seeing people gathering at barbecues, gathering in the area along County 19th Street, not observing a safe distance (from one another), and the problem is that the majority of the people who are getting infected are between 19 and 44 years of age. They are bringing the infection home, and it is precisely them who are most questioning the measures that are being taken.”
Long before he did so, the city wanted Ducey to give it the power to impose the mask requirement.
“We spent more than five weeks asking the governor for this (authority), but what he did was begin to reopen the businesses. I think that was too soon. If he hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are now with the pandemic.”
San Luis resident Guillermo Rodriguez said he supported the petition launched by Vargas. He doesn’t believe the city has done enough to inform residents without computer access about the risks of the coronavirus.
“You can go on the internet and find all the information (about COVID-19), but what happens with the people who don’t have (internet) access and older people who don’t use a computer.”