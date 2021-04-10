SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A San Luis resident who is trying to recall three school board members and a San Luis city councilwoman has his sights on a second council member as well.
Gary Snyder recently filed an application for petitions to recall Councilman Jose Ponce with the San Luis City Clerk’s office.
Snyder needs to collect a minimum of 447 petition signatures from registered voters in San Luis to force a special election for voters to decide if he stays in office.
Snyder alleges that Ponce is part of a bloc on the seven-member council that, he contends, does not represent the interests of the public. “They choose what is best for them not for the residents who pay taxes.”
Ponce said he was “taken by surprise” by the effort to recall him.
“I haven’t received a complaint from any resident about my work on the council,” Ponce said. “(Snyder) has every right to promote a recall, but I don’t understand his reasons.
Ponce, who previously served on the council from 2000 to 2004, was elected to a four-year term in 2022.
Snyder is already circulating petitions to recall Gloria Torres from the council. Torres also serves on the Gadsden Elementary School District, and she and two other members of the board, Rosa Varela and Guillermina Fuentes, are targeted by Snyder in a separate recall.
Snyder, who lists his profession as a baseball trainer, ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for seats on the San Luis City Council and the Gadsden board.
The incumbents he is targeting dismiss the recalls as efforts to achieve what he couldn’t accomplish in the elections.