A San Luis woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting seven voting ballots for the 2020 primary election was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court on Friday.

Appearing at the hearing out of custody with her attorney Zalmon Sapod by her side, Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you