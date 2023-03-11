A San Luis woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting seven voting ballots for the 2020 primary election was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court on Friday.
Appearing at the hearing out of custody with her attorney Zalmon Sapod by her side, Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.
“There has been a previous determination of your guilt in this case,” Judge Claudia Gonzalez said.
Lizarraga-Mayorquin pleaded guilty to one amended misdemeanor count of ballot abuse last month in a plea bargain with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Prior to sentencing, Sapod asked the court to consider giving his client unsupervised probation instead, insisting that Lizarraga-Mayorquin has no prior criminal record and that she maintains she has no interest in politics.
He added that his client did not know what she was doing was illegal and would not have done so had she known it was.
“She was influenced by an influential community leader, who she thought she was helping,” Sapod said.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson, who prosecuted the case, also informed the court that the plea agreement Lizarraga-Mayorquin pleaded guilty to included the dismissal of a ballot abuse charge in which she instructed a person not to fill out a ballot and that she would pick it up later.
Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is also known as Nadia Buchanan, and Gloria Lopez Torres were both indicted on Oct. 3, 2022, by a state grand jury for violating the state’s 2016 ballot harvesting law.
Under the law, only a family member, someone from their household or a caregiver of the voter can return a ballot for them.
The investigation which led to the indictments was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit.
According to the indictments, Lizarraga-Mayorquin gave seven ballots to Torres, who deposited them in a ballot box. She also collected one from a third party.
Guillermina Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor who served as an elected board member of the Gadsden Elementary School District, was the first person to be charged and convicted under the law.
She was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by two years of supervised probation in Yuma County Superior Court.