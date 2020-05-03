SAN LUIS, Ariz. — A parcel of federally owned property that is the site of this city’s first public park is being returned to federal control, in what is expected to be the first step toward expansion of the U.S. Port of Entry downtown.
The San Luis City Council recently approved a resolution returning the 5.22-acre site of Amistad Park, located at Main and Urtuzuastegui streets, next to the boundary with Mexico.
The U.S. General Services Administration needs the land to make room for the expansion of the San Luis I crossing to include additional lanes for cars entering the country from Mexico. Congress last year allocated $152.4 million for the project.
At about the time San Luis incorporated four decades ago, the federal government donated the land to the nascent city as a park site. Other parks have since opened in San Luis, and Amistad Park was shuttered in 2014 to allow a major renovation project to take place on nearby streets in the downtown.
The agreement transferring the land to the city included a provision requiring the city to return it should the federal government ever need it — a condition city officials seem more than willing to meet, given they have long appealed for an expansion of the border crossing to meet growing volumes of cross-border traffic.
The east side of the park is the designated area for car lanes leading from south to north, while the west will be dedicated to the construction of traffic lanes leading Mexico-bound traffic onto Morelos Street in San Luis Rio Colorado.
Amistad Park served as a venue for athletic events and picnics until the late 1980s, when the city completed Joe Orduño Park on the north side of San Luis.
Amistad has since become grown over with weeds. Louie Galaviz, the San Luis parks director, said the city discontinued its maintenance shortly after its permanent closure in 2014.
“We knew it was going to return to the federal government, and we concentrated on other parks. We only used it for some special events, but it didn’t reopen.”
Galaviz said the city is moving forward with its plans to develop a park on 20 acres on the east side of San Luis that is being purchased from the Comite de Bienestar.
“We haven’t stopped working on that. Right now it’s in the design phase. We hope to present (the plan) to the city council (for inclusion) in the next fiscal year budget and begin to develop it.”