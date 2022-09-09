Students at four elementary schools in San Luis, Ariz., were sent home Friday morning owing to power outages caused by strong winds.
Outages also were reported in two residential areas on the city's southeast corner.
Rocio Godoy, spokeswoman for the Gadsden Elementary School District, said San Luis Middle School and Rio Colorado, Arizona Desert and Ed Pastor elementary schools lost power about 9 a.m.
Power was restored to the campuses about three hours later, but the schools had already sent children home for the day.
Carlos Bernal, a former San Luis city councilman, said homes on the city's southwest corner remained without power as of 12:30 p.m.
