San Luis seeks to fill high-level posts at City Hall

SAN LUIS, Ariz. — City Hall has begun recruiting applicants for two high-ranking positions, a new public works director and a position created several years ago for a government and foreign affairs coordinator.
San Luis City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya said Public Works Director Eulogio Vera has resigned to take another job.
“As administrator I negotiated as much as I could to keep him, but he decided to accept a job offer with federal government,” De La Hoya said. “He made it clear that it wasn’t because of salary or work environment that he decided to go.”
Vera’s departure “is a significant loss to the city,” De La Hoya added. “He has been a good director and employee. He had helped us a lot and we have a lot to thank him for.”
Vera had been public works director since 2013. His last day with San Luis was March 12.
“I have been fortunate to be part of the growth of San Luis,” Vera said, “and in the future the department will have to evolve to be able to respond to the needs of that growth.”
The post of government and foreign affairs coordinator has been in the budget for several years, De La Hoya said, but the city has yet to fill it because it has not found a candidate who meets all the qualifications.
The person who fills this post will be responsible for coordinating the city’s relations with local, state and federal government agencies, as well as with agencies at three levels of government in Mexico.
“That position was created when we began to work more on issues concerning the port of entry,” De La Hoya said. “One of its functions will be relations with our counterparts in Mexico to see how we can coordinate with them on expansion and modernization projects at the ports.”