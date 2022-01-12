The City of San Luis Senior Center will be closed until further notice due to the rise of positive COVID-19 cases in Yuma County.
The city made the announcement in a press release Tuesday, noting that the decision is a precaution that will be reassessed later as the situation progresses.
“In the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases have increased significantly in Yuma County. On Monday, January 10th, 2022, the Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) reported over 900 new positive cases in a span of three (3) days. To avoid the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of its members, the Senior Center will be closed until further notice,” the release noted.
“Positive cases of COVID-19 skyrocketed in Yuma County in the last few weeks. We must remain vigilant and diligent,” stated Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. “The health and well-being of our most vulnerable will continue to be our main priority.”
The city noted the omicron variant, a highly transmissible form of COVID-10, remains a matter of concern as it continues to spread across the country.
The San Luis Parks & Recreation Department and Senior Center will inform Senior Center members of the closure.