The senior center in San Luis, Ariz., is closing its doors until further notice owing to a positive case of COVID-19 discovered at the center.
On Tuesday, city employees were informed that a COVID-19 test at the center came back positive.
The city did not say whether an employee or client of the center was positive for the coronavirus.
The center has closed at least two times previously owing to the pandemic.
“While it saddens us to close the San Luis Senior Center once again, the well-being and health of our most vulnerable continue to be our main priority,” said Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. “While the infection rate and positive test rates are going down, I encourage all community members to remain cautious.”
For more information, call the San Luis Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 341-8535.