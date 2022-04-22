SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city and Somerton will both host art festivals for the public on Saturday.
For the first time in San Luis, a Battle of the Bands competition will take place as part of Arte en la Calle festival, slated to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., and adjacent Joe Orduño Park.
Meanwhile, about 20 artists working in various media are slated to exhibit their creations as Somerton’s Festival de Las Artes makes its debut from 6 to 11 p.m. at Centennial Park, 316 N. Somerton Ave.
Admission to both festivals will be free and open to the public.
Angelica Roldan, interim parks and recreation director in San Luis, said seven artists are scheduled to exhibit paintings, metal work and tattoo art in the San Luis festival.
The event will also feature painting demonstrations and allow attendees to try their hand at creating art with chalk.
San Luis band Disco Girl will compete against Material Girl, from Yuma, and Musa X, from Mexicali, Baja Calif., in the first Battle of the Bands contest held as part of Arte en la Calle.
Arise Roots, a reggae band from Los Angeles, will play separately at the San Luis festival, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. and play till the close of festivities.
“There will be attractions and activities for the entire family,” Roldan said. “Also we will be promoting (recreation) programs and the culture center. Many people don’t know about the center and don’t know what activities it offers, so there will be art work on exhibition and we are going to be giving out information.”
The Somerton festival will feature not only visual arts exhibitions but live music performances by La Chambita, a band from Mexicali and the Imperial Valley. The group will play in tribute to the bands Sonora Dinamita, Angeles Azules and Kumbia Kings.
Also performing in the Somerton festival will be Motosaico, a rockabilly band from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
“The program (for the festival) is widely varied, complete and very interactive, from beginning to end,” said Jesus Meza, Somerton’s parks and recreation director. “We think it will be fun for all the family.”
Attendees will also be treated to a light show.
Wine and craft beer will be available for purchase, with sale proceeds going for renovations to Somerton’s Cultural Center. Proceeds from soft drinks, meanwhile, will benefit Somerton’s little league.